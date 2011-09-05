(Adds stocks)
BANGKOK, Sept 5 Thailand's benchmark stock index
was down 1.3 percent at 1,051.49 at the midsession break
on Monday in turnover of 9.74 billion baht ($325 million)
Stocks on the move;
PTT EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION EXTENDS LOSSES
The energy firm fell 2.7 percent to 162.5 baht, adding to a
4.6 percent loss of the past two sessions.
Brokers said its plan to raise more than $1 billion in
equity to finance expansion and acquisition plans worried
investors of share dilution.
"We believe a fund-raising exercise could take place over
the next 6-12 months and lead to a share price overhang as well
as a 15 percent earnings per share dilution," said broker CIMB
Securities.
0623 GMT
- For the Thai press digest click on:
- For Thailand's stock exchange news click on:
- For Thailand corporate earnings:
- For Thailand economic forecast:
ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS:
Pan-Asia...... Japan....... S.Korea...
S.E. Asia..... Hong Kong... Taiwan....
Australia/NZ.. India....... China.....
* OTHER MARKETS:
Wall Street .. Gold ....... Currency..
Eurostocks... Oil ........ JP bonds...
ADR Report ... LME metals. US bonds..
Stocks News US Stocks News Europe
* DIARIES & DATA:
IPO diary & data Asia earnings diary
U.S. earnings diary European diary
Thailand diary Wall Street Week Ahead
Eurostocks Week Ahead
* TOP NEWS:
For top Asian company news, double click on:
U.S. company news European company news
Forex news Global Economy news
Technology news Telecoms news
Media news Banking news
Politics/General news Asia Macro data
A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at:
topnews.session.rservices.com
* LIVE PRICES & DATA:
World Stocks <0#.INDEX> Currency rates
Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei
FTSE 100 Debt <0#USBMK=>
Thai baht LME price overview
($1 = 29.935 baht)
(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap)