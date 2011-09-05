(Adds stocks)

BANGKOK, Sept 5 Thailand's benchmark stock index was down 1.3 percent at 1,051.49 at the midsession break on Monday in turnover of 9.74 billion baht ($325 million)

Stocks on the move;

PTT EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION EXTENDS LOSSES

The energy firm fell 2.7 percent to 162.5 baht, adding to a 4.6 percent loss of the past two sessions.

Brokers said its plan to raise more than $1 billion in equity to finance expansion and acquisition plans worried investors of share dilution.

"We believe a fund-raising exercise could take place over the next 6-12 months and lead to a share price overhang as well as a 15 percent earnings per share dilution," said broker CIMB Securities.

0623 GMT

