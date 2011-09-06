BANGKOK, Sept 6 Thai stocks are expected to fall on Tuesday as several big-cap stocks trade ex-dividend, with broader market sentiment weak on fears over Europe's sovereign debt troubles.

On Monday, the benchmark Thai stock index fell 1.5 percent to 1,049.23 due to selling in big-cap energy and banks, with domestic institutions and foreign investors leading net sellers.

The market reported $64.5 million of foreign outflows on Monday, adding on the $53.5 million in outflows on the previous session, stock exchange data showed.

Broker Phillip Securiteis advised investors to cut their stock holding to 25-50 percent of their investment portfolio. Support for the main index was seen at 1,030 and 1,012, it said.

"The movement of the SET index should remain weak ... Big cap banks and energy which will trade ex-dividends today could hurt the SET by around 0.24 percent," the broker said.

PTT , Kasikornbank and Bank of Ayudhya are among ex dividend stocks.

Asian shares fell and the euro slipped on Tuesday amid fears that Europe's sovereign debt troubles are worsening and could trigger a second full-blown banking crisis.

By 0144 GMT, the MSCI Asia Pacific ex-Japan index was trading 0.81 percent lower.

Click for cumulative trading value by investor type. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0125 GMT ------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1173.97 -2.53% -30.450 USD/JPY 76.87 -0.07% -0.050 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.9306 -- -0.064 SPOT GOLD 1897.39 -0.14% -2.660 US CRUDE CLc1 84 -2.83% -2.450 DOW JONES 11240.26 -2.20% -253.31 ASIA ADRS 121.53 -2.41% -3.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- MARKET SUMMARY > Brent slips towards $110 on recession worries > Euro struggles, Aussie wary ahead of rate news > US 10-year Treasury yield falls to six-decade lows > Gold hovers around $1,900 on euro zone woes

STOCKS AND FACTORS TO WATCH:

- PTT PCL

Citigroup has cut its target price of Thailand's top energy firm to 399 baht from 450 baht to reflect lower oil price forecasts and a bleaker global growth outlook.

- For the Thai press digest click on: - For Thailand's stock exchange news click on: - For Thailand corporate earnings: - For Thailand economic forecast:

ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS: Pan-Asia...... Japan....... S.Korea... S.E. Asia..... Hong Kong... Taiwan.... Australia/NZ.. India....... China.....

* OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street .. Gold ....... Currency.. Eurostocks... Oil ........ JP bonds... ADR Report ... LME metals. US bonds.. Stocks News US Stocks News Europe

* DIARIES & DATA: IPO diary & data Asia earnings diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Thailand diary Wall Street Week Ahead Eurostocks Week Ahead

* TOP NEWS:

For top Asian company news, double click on: U.S. company news European company news Forex news Global Economy news Technology news Telecoms news Media news Banking news Politics/General news Asia Macro data A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com

* LIVE PRICES & DATA: World Stocks <0#.INDEX> Currency rates Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei FTSE 100 Debt <0#USBMK=> Thai baht LME price overview ($1 = 29.905 baht) (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap)