BANGKOK, Sept 6 Thailand's benchmark stock index was down 0.8 percent at 1,040.97, the lowest since Aug. 29, at the midsession break on Tuesday in turnover of 8.2 billion baht ($274 million)

Stocks on the move:

KHON KAEN SUGAR INDUSTRY UP AHEAD OF RESULTS

The sugar miller gained as much as 2 percent to 15.3 baht as analysts advised buying the stock on expectation of stellar quarterly results expected next week.

Phillip Securities forecast May-July earnings of 766 million baht ($25.6 million), reversing a net loss of 54 million baht last year. It also saw a 39 percent increase from the previous quarter, boosted by rising sugar prices and strong export volumes.

The broker raised 2011 fiscal year earnings forecast to 1.8 billion baht to reflect the strong quarterly earnings and raised the stock target price for 2012 to 17.4 baht.

TELECOMS OPERATORS GAIN; NEW REGULATOR LIFTS SECTOR OUTLOOK

Shares in telecoms operators rose following a selection of a new industry regulator, a crucial step in a long-delayed auction for new third-generation telecommunications licences.

Top mobile operator Advanced Into Service Pcl was up 1.3 percent, second-ranked Total Access Communication Pcl edged up 0.4 percent and True Corp Pcl , which owns the country's third-largest mobile firm True Move, advanced 0.5 percent.

