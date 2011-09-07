BANGKOK, Sept 7 Thai stocks are expected to rise on Wednesday as investors look for bargains from blue chips and as a rebound in global oil prices lure buyers of energy shares.

On Tuesday, the benchmark Thai stock index finished up 0.61 percent at 1,055.60 on late bargain hunting, with top industrial conglomerate Siam Cement recouping early losses to end up 0.6 percent.

Retail investors bought shares worth a net 886 million baht ($29.6 million) while foreign investors sold shares for a third session, offloading a net 1.22 billion baht ($41 million) on Tuesday, stock exchange data showed.

Broker Capital Nomura Securities pegged resistance for the main index at 1,070, with support at 1,040.

"The market could have a technical rebound to 1,070 as big caps had been oversold. Global uncertainty may lead to outflows but a near-term downside should not break below Tuesday's low of 1040," said strategist Chai Chirasevenupraphund.

Asian stocks snapped a three-day streak of losses on Wednesday as short-covering helped prop up benchmarks, and the euro edged up against the dollar as traders covered some bets against the common currency after a sharp overnight fall.

By 0204 GMT, the MSCI Asia Pacific ex-Japan index was trading 1.48 percent higher.

STOCKS AND FACTORS TO WATCH:

- IRPC Pcl

The operator of Southeast Asia's biggest integrated petrochemical complex planned to shut all of its plants for major maintenance for 40 days from mid-November to late December, an executive said on Tuesday.

