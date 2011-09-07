(Adds stocks)

BANGKOK, Sept 7 Thailand's benchmark stock index was up 0.85 percent at 1,064.60 at the midsession break on Wednesday in turnover of 14.3 billion baht ($478 million).

Stocks on the move:

TELECOMS RALLY ON 3G OPTIMISM, AIS, DTAC AT ALL-TIME HIGHS

Hopes for a launch of long-delayed auction of new third-generation telecommunications licences sent shares in top mobile operator Advanced Into Service (AIS) and second-ranked Total Access Communication (DTAC) to record highs.

AIS shares jumped over 5 percent to 125.5 baht and DTAC shares climbed 2.1 percent to 74 baht. True Corp Pcl , which owns the country's third-largest mobile firm True Move, gained nearly 1 percent to 4.2 baht, around a one-month high.

"The 3G hopes boosted big-cap telecoms across the board and it is one major market story today. Expectations are now for the auction to start in the second quarter next year," said Pichai Lertsupongkij, head of Thanachart Securities.

The 3G optimism came after the Thailand's senate selected on Monday the 11-member National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) to supervise the highly-regulated sectors and allocate new mobile frequency licences for commercial use.

