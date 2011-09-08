BANGKOK, Sept 8 Thai stocks may edge up on Thursday as a jump in oil prices lured buyers of energy shares and as global market sentiment improved following a ruling by Germany's top court, brokers said.

On Wednesday, Thai SET index gained 1.24 percent to 1,068.72, led by telecoms stocks amid hopes for a launch of long-delayed auction of new third-generation telecommunications licences after a selection of a new industry regulator.

Top mobile operator Advanced Into Service surged 4.6 percent and second-ranked Total Access Communication gained 0.7 percent. Both hit record highs at one point.

Domestic institutions and brokers were net buyers for 620 million baht ($21 million) and 931 million baht ($31 million), respectively, while foreign investors sold shares worth a net 167 million baht ($5.6 million), stock exchange data showed.

Brokers expect the main index to test its first resistance of 1,075.

Asian stocks rose early on Thursday, as investors took heart from a German court ruling that staved off an immediate worsening of the euro zone crisis and looked towards an announcement later from U.S. President Barack Obama on a new job-creation package.

By 0227 GMT, the MSCI Asia Pacific ex-Japan index was trading 0.3 percent lower, after edging 0.7 percent higher in early trade.

Click for cumulative trading value for investor type. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0153 GMT ------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1198.62 2.86% 33.380 USD/JPY 77.36 0.22% 0.170 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.0186 -- -0.023 SPOT GOLD 1840.49 1.32% 24.030 US CRUDE CLc1 89.45 0.12% 0.120 DOW JONES 11414.86 2.47% 275.56 ASIA ADRS 122.16 2.52% 3.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- MARKET SUMMARY > Wall Street jumps as Europe debt concerns ease > Oil jumps $3 to 5-week high on storm concerns, Europe > Euro seen facing headwind ahead of ECB > Profit-taking pushes 10-year yield above 2 pct > Gold rebounds more than 1 pct after sell-off

