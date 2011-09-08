(Adds stocks)

BANGKOK, Sept 8 Thailand's benchmark stock index was down 0.3 percent at 1,065.50 at the midsession break on Thursday in turnover of 11.2 billion baht ($373 million)

Stocks on the move:

TELECOM SHARES FALL ON NEW REGULATOR PROBE

Telecoms operators fell after a Department of Special Investigation committee agreed to probe as a special case allegations of irregularities in the selection of candidates for the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC).

Top mobile operator Advanced Into Service (AIS) dropped 2.8 percent to 121 baht, second-ranked Total Access Communication (DTAC) eased 1 percent to 72.25 baht and True Corp Pcl , which owns the country's third-largest mobile firm True Move, fell 1.9 percent to 4.10 baht.

Hopes for a launch of long-delayed auction of new third-generation telecommunications licences, coming after the new regulator selection early this week, sent AIS and DTAC to record highs on Wednesday.

INDORAMA VENTURES CLIMBS ON PRICE OUTLOOK

The polyester maker climbed 2 percent to 37.75 baht on expectations higher cotton prices would support prices of polyester, a substitution product, analysts said.

CENTRAL PLAZA HOTEL UP ON H2 OUTLOOK

The hotelier gained 0.97 percent to 10.4 baht as a positive tourism outlook boosted earnings forecasts for the second half.

Broker Kasikorn Securities rated the stock a 'buy' with fair price of 13.5 baht, citing management's forecast that the number of international tourists would reach 19 million for full year 2011, rising 19 percent.

That compared with the forecast of the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) and the broker's assumption of 18.5 million, it said.

"We see this is positive as it suggests potential upside for Central Plaza Hotel," the broker said in a research note.

