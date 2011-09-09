BANGKOK, Sept 9 Thai stocks may tilt lower in a choppy trade on Friday, with weak oil prices weighing on energy shares while telecoms stocks may extend losses after a probe was launched into the selection of a new regulator that boosted hopes for the sector.

Investors might be cautious, with U.S. stocks falling after the U.S. Federal Reserve Chief gave a speech that lacked new steps to spur economic growth and amid fears the euro zone debt crisis is worsening with Greece failing to meet fiscal targets.

Bargain hunting could emerge as recently beaten-down blue chips looked relatively cheap, brokers said.

"The market should be quite volatile today ... any rebound of the main index close to 1,080 could face profit taking," said Asia Plus Securities senior analyst Therdsak Taveeteeratham.

On Thursday, Thai SET index gained 0.33 percent to 1,072.21 as investors selectively bought blue chips such as top refiner Thai Oil , which climbed 1.5 percent.

Thai telecoms stock prices turned weaker on Thursday after allegations of irregularities in a new regulator selection, which boosted hopes for a launch of the long-delayed auction of new third-generation (3G) telecommunications licences.

Top mobile operator Advanced Into Service dropped 1.6 percent and second-ranked Total Access Communication eased 0.3 percent after Tuesday's rally to all-time highs.

Foreign investors and domestic institutions were net buyers for 257 million baht ($8.56 million) and 232 million baht ($7.7 million), respectively, stock exchange data showed.

Analysts pegged support for the SET index at 1,060 and 1,055.

By 0116 GMT, the MSCI Asia Pacific ex-Japan index was trading 0.1 percent higher.

Click for cumulative trading value for investor type. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0109 GMT ------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1185.9 -1.06% -12.720 USD/JPY 77.45 -0.06% -0.050 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.0116 -- 0.035 SPOT GOLD 1858.3 -0.53% -9.960 US CRUDE CLc1 89 -0.06% -0.050 DOW JONES 11295.81 -1.04% -119.05 ASIA ADRS 120.41 -1.43% -1.75 ------------------------------------------------------------- MARKET SUMMARY >Bernanke disappointment pushes Wall St lower >Oil dips as dollar rises; awaits Obama, eyes Nate >Euro struggles, dollar bulls unimpressed by Obama >Hopes for new Fed program push 10yr yield under 2 pct >Gold edges down after Obama's jobs speech - For the Thai press digest click on: - For Thailand's stock exchange news click on: - For Thailand corporate earnings: - For Thailand economic forecast:

ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS: Pan-Asia...... Japan....... S.Korea... S.E. Asia..... Hong Kong... Taiwan.... Australia/NZ.. India....... China.....

* OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street .. Gold ....... Currency.. Eurostocks... Oil ........ JP bonds... ADR Report ... LME metals. US bonds.. Stocks News US Stocks News Europe

* DIARIES & DATA: IPO diary & data Asia earnings diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Thailand diary Wall Street Week Ahead Eurostocks Week Ahead

* TOP NEWS:

For top Asian company news, double click on: U.S. company news European company news Forex news Global Economy news Technology news Telecoms news Media news Banking news Politics/General news Asia Macro data A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com

* LIVE PRICES & DATA: World Stocks <0#.INDEX> Currency rates Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei FTSE 100 Debt <0#USBMK=> Thai baht LME price overview ($1 = 30.040 baht) (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap and Wilawan Pongpitak)