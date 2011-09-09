(Adds stocks)
BANGKOK, Sept 9 Thailand's benchmark stock index
was down 0.2 percent at 1,070.07 at the midsession break
on Friday in turnover of 11.9 billion baht ($396 million).
Stocks on the move:
BANPU NEAR 3-WEEK HIGHS ON DIVIDENDS, OUTLOOK
The biggest coal miner gained as much as 1.24 percent to 652
baht, its highest since Aug. 22, as investors bought shares for
its dividends and analysts predicted strong earnings for the
second half of this year.
Banpu has said it would pay a first-half dividend of 9 baht
each, with ex-dividend date set for Sept. 13.
Broker KimEng's KELIVE Research advised investors to buy the
stock, partly due to its strong earnings outlook, with the
stock's fair value of 880 baht.
The broker estimated Banpu to have normal profit growth of
52 percent to 8.28 billion baht ($275.6 million) in the second
half of 2011, due to increasing sales volume from Indonesian and
Australian mines, its research note said.
The stock was unchanged at 644 baht at the midday break.
0657 GMT
TMB BANK AT 2-WEEK HIGHS
The medium sized bank surged nearly 6 percent to 1.81 baht,
the highest since Aug. 24 following a local newspaper report of
its possible stake sale.
The stock was up 4.1 percent at 1.78 baht at the midday
break.
0657 GMT
- For the Thai press digest click on:
- For Thailand's stock exchange news click on:
- For Thailand corporate earnings:
- For Thailand economic forecast:
ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS:
Pan-Asia...... Japan....... S.Korea...
S.E. Asia..... Hong Kong... Taiwan....
Australia/NZ.. India....... China.....
* OTHER MARKETS:
Wall Street .. Gold ....... Currency..
Eurostocks... Oil ........ JP bonds...
ADR Report ... LME metals. US bonds..
Stocks News US Stocks News Europe
* DIARIES & DATA:
IPO diary & data Asia earnings diary
U.S. earnings diary European diary
Thailand diary Wall Street Week Ahead
Eurostocks Week Ahead
* TOP NEWS:
For top Asian company news, double click on:
U.S. company news European company news
Forex news Global Economy news
Technology news Telecoms news
Media news Banking news
Politics/General news Asia Macro data
A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at:
topnews.session.rservices.com
* LIVE PRICES & DATA:
World Stocks <0#.INDEX> Currency rates
Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei
FTSE 100 Debt <0#USBMK=>
Thai baht LME price overview
($1 = 30.040 baht)
(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Martin Petty)