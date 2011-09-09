(Adds stocks)

BANGKOK, Sept 9 Thailand's benchmark stock index was down 0.2 percent at 1,070.07 at the midsession break on Friday in turnover of 11.9 billion baht ($396 million).

Stocks on the move:

BANPU NEAR 3-WEEK HIGHS ON DIVIDENDS, OUTLOOK

The biggest coal miner gained as much as 1.24 percent to 652 baht, its highest since Aug. 22, as investors bought shares for its dividends and analysts predicted strong earnings for the second half of this year.

Banpu has said it would pay a first-half dividend of 9 baht each, with ex-dividend date set for Sept. 13.

Broker KimEng's KELIVE Research advised investors to buy the stock, partly due to its strong earnings outlook, with the stock's fair value of 880 baht.

The broker estimated Banpu to have normal profit growth of 52 percent to 8.28 billion baht ($275.6 million) in the second half of 2011, due to increasing sales volume from Indonesian and Australian mines, its research note said.

The stock was unchanged at 644 baht at the midday break.

0657 GMT

TMB BANK AT 2-WEEK HIGHS

The medium sized bank surged nearly 6 percent to 1.81 baht, the highest since Aug. 24 following a local newspaper report of its possible stake sale.

The stock was up 4.1 percent at 1.78 baht at the midday break.

