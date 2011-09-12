BANGKOK, Sept 12 Thai stocks are expected to fall on Monday along with weak sentiment in Asia, wary of the eurozone debt crisis after the resignation of the top German official at the European Central Bank raised fears about its ability to tackle debt woes.

On Friday, Thai SET index finished down 0.9 percent at 1,062.37 as energy shares fell in line with weak global oil prices.

Foreign investors and brokers were net sellers on Friday of 459 million baht ($15.3 million) and 264 million baht ($8.8 million), respectively, stock exchange data showed.

Analysts pegged support for the SET index at 1,047 and 1,043, with resistance at 1,070.

"External factors will be key factors to weigh on Thai market today ... Global oil prices which continued to fall will hurt sentiment of energy shares," said strategist Chai Chirasevenupraphund at Capital Nomura Securities.

By 0152 GMT, the MSCI Asia Pacific ex-Japan index was trading 1.9 percent lower.

Click for cumulative trading value for investor type.

----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0126 GMT ------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1154.23 -2.67% -31.670 USD/JPY 77.47 -0.1% -0.080 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.9303 -- 0.015 SPOT GOLD 1847.4 -0.53% -9.760 US CRUDE CLc1 86.08 -1.33% -1.160 DOW JONES 10992.13 -2.69% -303.68 ASIA ADRS 117.29 -2.59% -3.12 ------------------------------------------------------------- MARKET SUMMARY > Wall St tumbles as ECB discord stirs broad fears > Oil falls $1 as dollar gains, investors shun risk > Euro extends losses, hits 10-yr trough on yen > Stocking up on Treasuries ahead of a possible storm > Gold priced in euro hits record as single currency sags

STOCKS AND FACTORS TO WATCH:

- Banpu

Thailand's top coal miner is in advanced talks on a potential friendly takeover offer for Mongolia-focused coal explorer Hunnu Coal , a source said Monday.

- Serm Suk

PepsiCo Inc plans to sell its 42 percent stake in Thai bottler Serm Suk Pcl to Thailand's largest brewer and distiller in a $513 million deal that shakes up the U.S. soft drink maker's Thai operation.

