BANGKOK, Sept 13 Thai stocks may stage a mild rebound on Tuesday as battered blue chips gain lost ground along with improving sentiment in Asia after a report that Italy may receive financial support from China lifted Wall Street.

On Monday, Thai SET index fell 2.03 percent to 1,040.83 as index-heavyweight energy and bank shares fell amid foreign outflows.

Foreign investors sold shares worth a net 2.4 billion baht ($80 million) on Monday, stock exchange data showed. Domestic institutions and brokers were net sellers of 1.52 billion baht ($50 million) and 1.4 billion baht ($46 million), data showed.

Analysts pegged resistance for the SET index at 1,050 and 1,055, with support at 1,040 and 1,035.

"The index will probably have a technical rebound ... but sentiment over the next one to two weeks will remain fragile due to global growth worries," said Parin Kitchaotornpitak, senior analyst at broker Far East Securities in Bangkok.

By 0150 GMT, the MSCI Asia Pacific ex-Japan index was nearly unchanged, after hovering in positive terrain in early trade.

STOCKS AND FACTORS TO WATCH:

- PTT AROMATICS AND PTT CHEMICAL

Shares in PTT Aromatics and Refining and PTT Chemical will be halted from trading during Oct. 11-20, pending a completion of their merger.

