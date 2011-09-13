(Adds stocks)

BANGKOK, Sept 13 Thailand's benchmark stock index was up 0.23 percent at 1,043.23 at the midsession break on Tuesday in turnover of 7.4 billion baht ($245.5 million)

AUTO-PARTS MAKERS RISE; CABINET APPROVES TAX REFUNDS

Investors bought shares in auto-parts makers after the Thai cabinet approved a plan to offer tax refunds for first-time car buyers from Oct. 1.

Among outperformers, AAPICO Hitech gained 3 percent to 13.6 baht, climbing at one point to a five-week high of 13.8 baht. Somboon Advance Technology was unchanged at 25 baht, after rising 2 percent in early trade.

"We believe this would be attractive to consumers and help boost domestic car sales. Carmakers are likely to place more orders to auto parts manufacturers," broker Kasikorn Securities said in a research note.

MERGER PLAN LIFTS PTT AROMATICS , PTT CHEMICAL

Shares in PTT Aromatics and Refining gained as much as 2.3 percent to 33 baht while PTT Chemical rose 2.8 percent to 130.5 baht as a completion of their merger came earlier than expected, brokers said.

The companies are set to halt trading of their shares during Oct. 11-20, pending their amalgamation.

At the midday break, PTT Aromatics shares were up 0.8 percent at 32.5 baht and PTT Chemical shares were unchanged at 127 baht.

