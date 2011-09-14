BANGKOK, Sept 14 Thai stocks may try to edge
higher on Wednesday along with a rebound in Asian stocks as
investors waited for convincing signs of progress on taming the
euro zone debt crisis.
On Tuesday, Thai SET index fell 0.88 percent to
around a three-week high of 1,031.67 as easing global oil prices
weighed on sentiment in energy stocks, with top energy firm PTT
losing 1.3 percent.
The market posted 1.59 billion baht ($52.8 million) in
foreign outflows, stock exchange data showed.
Analysts pegged resistance for the SET index at 1,035 and
1,040, with support at 1,023 and 1,020.
Kiatkong Decho, a strategist at broker CIMB Securities
(Thailand), expects financial firms to get a boost from the Thai
government's plan to offer tax refunds for first-time car
buyers, which would boost car purchases.
"Overall, the SET index should move up in a range trade ...
The market could see a technical rebound and may rise to test
1,040 intra day," he said.
By 0230 GMT, the MSCI Asia Pacific ex-Japan index
was down 0.7 percent.
Click for cumulative trading value for
investor type.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0158 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1172.87 0.91% 10.600
USD/JPY 76.89 -0.01% -0.010
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.9855 -- -0.007
SPOT GOLD 1842.69 0.51% 9.390
US CRUDE CLc1 89.66 -0.61% -0.550
DOW JONES 11105.85 0.40% 44.73
ASIA ADRS 118.03 0.87% 1.02
-------------------------------------------------------------
MARKET SUMMARY
>Bets on euro zone progress boost Wall Street
>Brent crude slips, demand outlook weighs
>Euro clings to gains, tenses for Greek call
>Bonds slip as stock gains damp safe-haven bid
>Gold edges up on euro zone crisis
- For the Thai press digest click on:
- For Thailand's stock exchange news click on:
- For Thailand corporate earnings:
- For Thailand economic forecast:
ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS:
Pan-Asia...... Japan....... S.Korea...
S.E. Asia..... Hong Kong... Taiwan....
Australia/NZ.. India....... China.....
* OTHER MARKETS:
Wall Street .. Gold ....... Currency..
Eurostocks... Oil ........ JP bonds...
ADR Report ... LME metals. US bonds..
Stocks News US Stocks News Europe
* DIARIES & DATA:
IPO diary & data Asia earnings diary
U.S. earnings diary European diary
Thailand diary Wall Street Week Ahead
Eurostocks Week Ahead
* TOP NEWS:
For top Asian company news, double click on:
U.S. company news European company news
Forex news Global Economy news
Technology news Telecoms news
Media news Banking news
Politics/General news Asia Macro data
A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at:
topnews.session.rservices.com
* LIVE PRICES & DATA:
World Stocks <0#.INDEX> Currency rates
Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei
FTSE 100 Debt <0#USBMK=>
Thai baht LME price overview
(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap and Wilawan Pongpitak)