BANGKOK, Sept 14 Thai stocks may try to edge higher on Wednesday along with a rebound in Asian stocks as investors waited for convincing signs of progress on taming the euro zone debt crisis.

On Tuesday, Thai SET index fell 0.88 percent to around a three-week high of 1,031.67 as easing global oil prices weighed on sentiment in energy stocks, with top energy firm PTT losing 1.3 percent.

The market posted 1.59 billion baht ($52.8 million) in foreign outflows, stock exchange data showed.

Analysts pegged resistance for the SET index at 1,035 and 1,040, with support at 1,023 and 1,020.

Kiatkong Decho, a strategist at broker CIMB Securities (Thailand), expects financial firms to get a boost from the Thai government's plan to offer tax refunds for first-time car buyers, which would boost car purchases.

"Overall, the SET index should move up in a range trade ... The market could see a technical rebound and may rise to test 1,040 intra day," he said.

By 0230 GMT, the MSCI Asia Pacific ex-Japan index was down 0.7 percent.

Click for cumulative trading value for investor type. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0158 GMT ------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1172.87 0.91% 10.600 USD/JPY 76.89 -0.01% -0.010 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.9855 -- -0.007 SPOT GOLD 1842.69 0.51% 9.390 US CRUDE CLc1 89.66 -0.61% -0.550 DOW JONES 11105.85 0.40% 44.73 ASIA ADRS 118.03 0.87% 1.02 ------------------------------------------------------------- MARKET SUMMARY >Bets on euro zone progress boost Wall Street >Brent crude slips, demand outlook weighs >Euro clings to gains, tenses for Greek call >Bonds slip as stock gains damp safe-haven bid >Gold edges up on euro zone crisis

- For the Thai press digest click on: - For Thailand's stock exchange news click on: - For Thailand corporate earnings: - For Thailand economic forecast:

ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS: Pan-Asia...... Japan....... S.Korea... S.E. Asia..... Hong Kong... Taiwan.... Australia/NZ.. India....... China.....

* OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street .. Gold ....... Currency.. Eurostocks... Oil ........ JP bonds... ADR Report ... LME metals. US bonds.. Stocks News US Stocks News Europe

* DIARIES & DATA: IPO diary & data Asia earnings diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Thailand diary Wall Street Week Ahead Eurostocks Week Ahead

* TOP NEWS:

For top Asian company news, double click on: U.S. company news European company news Forex news Global Economy news Technology news Telecoms news Media news Banking news Politics/General news Asia Macro data A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com

* LIVE PRICES & DATA: World Stocks <0#.INDEX> Currency rates Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei FTSE 100 Debt <0#USBMK=> Thai baht LME price overview (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap and Wilawan Pongpitak)