BANGKOK, Sept 15 Thai stocks may rebound on Thursday, shadowing early gains in Asia, but caution over euro zone debt problems may limit gains.

The SET index fell 0.84 percent to 1,022.96 on Wednesday, led by bank stocks amid weak global financial sentiment. The biggest bank, Bangkok Bank , fell 0.7 percent to 147.5 baht.

Foreign investors and domestic institutions sold shares for 3.5 billion baht ($115.7 million) and 1.7 billion baht ($56 million), respectively, stock exchange data showed.

Broker Phillip Securities expects the SET index to stage a technical rebound to 1,030 and 1,036 on the day.

"Thai stocks will probably recover following the losses of around 50 points in the past four sessions ... But sentiment should remain weak as investors wait to see clearer directions of the euro zone debt situation," the broker said.

Asian stocks bounced on Thursday yet investors remained wary that obstacles which policymakers face in Europe could weigh on the euro and Asian currencies in the medium term.

By 0212 GMT, the MSCI Asia Pacific ex-Japan index was trading 1.7 percent higher.

MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0121 GMT ------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1188.68 1.35% 15.810 USD/JPY 76.75 0.05% 0.040 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.9837 -- -0.009 SPOT GOLD 1815.09 -0.28% -5.010 US CRUDE CLc1 88.62 -0.33% -0.290 DOW JONES 11246.73 1.27% 140.88 ASIA ADRS 118.39 0.31% 0.36

