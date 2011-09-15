(Adds stocks)

BANGKOK, Sept 15 Thailand's benchmark stock index was up 0.08 percent at 1,023.76 at the midsession break on Thursday in turnover of 8.6 billion baht ($284 million).

Stocks on the move:

BTS GROUP HOLDINGS UP; NEW LINE BOOSTS CUSTOMERS

Shares in the opeartor of Bangkok's Skytrain jumped 6.3 percent to 0.68 baht, the highest in almost four weeks, after it gained more passengers in August and September following the launch of a new On Nut-Baring extension line in August.

Its customers per day increased to 505,076 at the end of August, rising to 523,494 per day on Sept. 11, compared with average 461,134 customers per day in July, a company source told Reuters.

Broker Kim Eng Securities' Kelive Research rated the stock a 'buy'.

"We have a positive view on rail transportation as BTS continues to beat records especially after the On Nut-Baring extension startup in August ... The Skytrain accounts for 67 percent of total BTS revenue," said its note dated Sept. 12.

0536 GMT

KASIKORNBANK REBOUNDS AFTER MOODY'S

Shares in Kasikornbank edged up 0.84 percent at 119.50 baht, recouping early losses, after credit-ratings agency Moody's affirmed the bank's ratings with a stable outlook.

0537 GMT

- For the Thai press digest click on: - For Thailand's stock exchange news click on: - For Thailand corporate earnings: - For Thailand economic forecast:

ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS: Pan-Asia...... Japan....... S.Korea... S.E. Asia..... Hong Kong... Taiwan.... Australia/NZ.. India....... China.....

* OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street .. Gold ....... Currency.. Eurostocks... Oil ........ JP bonds... ADR Report ... LME metals. US bonds.. Stocks News US Stocks News Europe

* DIARIES & DATA: IPO diary & data Asia earnings diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Thailand diary Wall Street Week Ahead Eurostocks Week Ahead

* TOP NEWS:

For top Asian company news, double click on: U.S. company news European company news Forex news Global Economy news Technology news Telecoms news Media news Banking news Politics/General news Asia Macro data A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com

* LIVE PRICES & DATA: World Stocks <0#.INDEX> Currency rates Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei FTSE 100 Debt <0#USBMK=> Thai baht LME price overview ($1 = 30.245 baht) (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap and Kochakorn Boonlai)