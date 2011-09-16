BANGKOK, Sept 16 Thai stocks may rebound on Friday as Asian stocks gained ahead of a European finance ministers meeting, hopeful for a big policy move to fight a debt crisis.

On Thursday, the main SET index climbed 1.3 percent to 1,036.21, recouping early losses on late bargain hunting. Banks rose, with Kasikornbank up 2.1 percent after credit-ratings agency Moody's affirmed its ratings with a stable outlook.

Domestic investors were net buyers, led by brokers that bought a net 472 million baht ($15.6 million) while foreign investors sold shares for 939 million baht ($31 million), stock exchange data showed.

Analysts pegged resistance for the main index at 1,040 and 1,050, with support at 1,020.

Bualuang Securities expect market players to remain wary of potential foreign outflows, with Thai baht still weak against U.S. dollar, trading at 30.32 early on Friday compared with 30.28 on Thursday.

"Despite positive news flows from the euro zone, foreigners tend to sell more and keep put pressure Thai currency. Overall, investors would be concerned with the flow trend," the broker said in a research note.

By 0224 GMT, the MSCI Asia Pacific ex-Japan index was trading 2.2 percent higher.

Click for cumulative trading value for investor type. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0200 GMT ------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1209.11 1.72% 20.430 USD/JPY 76.8 0.08% 0.060 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.0724 -- -0.010 SPOT GOLD 1775.36 -0.74% -13.280 US CRUDE CLc1 89.29 -0.12% -0.110 DOW JONES 11433.18 1.66% 186.45 ASIA ADRS 120.11 1.45% 1.72 ------------------------------------------------------------- MARKET SUMMARY >Euro zone progress extends Wall St gain >Brent crude up 2 pct on Europe moves, strong diesel >FOREX-Euro boosted on ECB move, eyes on EU meeting >ECB dollar loan plan boosts morale; US debt falls >Gold heads for biggest weekly drop since May

STOCKS AND FACTORS TO WATCH:

- Siam Cement Pcl

The cement maker expects 2011 cement sales volume to rise 5 percent, in line with the industry, Pramote Techasupatkul, president of the cement unit, told reporters.

- Esso (Thailand) Pcl

The refiner plans to shut for regular scheduled maintenance and commissioning of Sriracha clean fuels projects for about two months, the company told the exchange.

- For the Thai press digest click on: - For Thailand's stock exchange news click on: - For Thailand corporate earnings: - For Thailand economic forecast:

ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS: Pan-Asia...... Japan....... S.Korea... S.E. Asia..... Hong Kong... Taiwan.... Australia/NZ.. India....... China.....

* OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street .. Gold ....... Currency.. Eurostocks... Oil ........ JP bonds... ADR Report ... LME metals. US bonds.. Stocks News US Stocks News Europe

* DIARIES & DATA: IPO diary & data Asia earnings diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Thailand diary Wall Street Week Ahead Eurostocks Week Ahead

* TOP NEWS:

For top Asian company news, double click on: U.S. company news European company news Forex news Global Economy news Technology news Telecoms news Media news Banking news Politics/General news Asia Macro data A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com

* LIVE PRICES & DATA: World Stocks <0#.INDEX> Currency rates Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei FTSE 100 Debt <0#USBMK=> Thai baht LME price overview (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap)