BANGKOK, Sept 16 Thailand's benchmark stock index was up 0.36 percent at 1,039.92 at the midsession break on Friday in turnover of 10.4 billion baht ($343 million).

Stocks on the move:

TOTAL ACCESS COMMUNICATION AT ALL-TIME HIGH

- The second-ranked mobile phone operator rose as much as 2.8 percent to a record high of 74.5 baht after a newspaper quoted the Information and Communication Technology minister as saying the Office of the Attorney General had finally ruled that it can offer a commercial 3G broadband service.

The news boosted investor sentiment in the stock, however, the launch of 3G service would not have significant impact on the company's earnings this year, broker Kasikorn Securities said in a research note.

"We calculate the impact on earnings of the 3G service at only 0.8 percent and as such, we believe our projection is fair and there is no need for us to upgrade it," it said.

The stock is trading at 15.5 times current earnings, at the high end of the sector's historical range of 11-16 times. The broker maintained its 'neutral' rating on the stock, with a fair price of 71 baht.

At the midday break, Total Access shares were up 1.4 percent at 73.5 baht.

ESSO (THAILAND) FALLS

- The small refiner fell nearly 1 percent to 10.2 baht after it told the exchange it planned to shut for regular scheduled maintenance and commissioning of Sriracha clean fuels projects for about two months.

