BANGKOK, Sept 19 Thai stocks were expected to be trapped in a tight range on Monday as strength on foreign bourses lend support but euro zone concerns could limit gains.

The SET index dropped 0.28 percent to 1,033.34 on Friday, led by falls in energy shares that encouraged players to continue to sell stock in other sectors to avoid risks.

Foreign investors bought Thai shares worth 470.16 million baht ($15.4 million) on Friday, compared to 938.82 million baht net selling on Thursday.

"It's quite difficult for the market to rise significantly today as other external factors, including EU political setbacks and U.S. problems could still weigh on Thai shares," said Asia Plus Securities senior analyst Therdsak Taveeteeratham.

U.S. stocks rose for a fifth straight day on Friday and the S&P 500 scored its best week since early July on signs euro zone leaders were acting together to limit any damage from its sovereign debt crisis.

European shares extended a rally to a fourth day on Friday, on optimism that policymakers may come up with a unified action plan to tackle the euro zone debt crisis at a finance ministers' meeting.

However, a cancellation of a visit by Greek Prime Minister George Papandreou to the United States to chair an emergency meeting and a regional election defeat for Germany's chancellor Angela Merkel added fuel to an already tense Europe problem.

Therdsak said he expected the 1,040-1,050 level as a resistance while the support level was seen at 1,020.

- Thai Airways International

Thai Airways International Pcl said on Friday it will not extend its budget airline contract with Singapore's Tiger Airways Holdings Ltd , effectively terminating their alliance.

