BANGKOK, Sept 20 Thai stocks may drop further on Tuesday as concerns over European debt woes and profit-taking weigh on prices.

On Monday, the SET index fell 1.56 percent to 1,017.19, in a broad sell off in petrochemical and bank stocks.

Still, foreign investors bought a net 176.81 million baht ($5.8 million) in Thai shares, compared to net buying of 470.16 million baht on Monday.

"Fears on the Euro debt crisis still weighed on Thai shares and there could be another round of profit-taking that could add to the downward pressure on bourse," said Parin Kitchatornpitak, a senior analyst at broker Far East Securities.

Greek Finance minister Evangelos Venizelos said the country's conference call with its international lenders was satisfying and would continue late on Tuesday but he added some work still needed to be done.

Support for the main index was seen at 1,012 and 1,005 respectively, with resistance seen at 1,025, Parin said.

