BANGKOK, Sept 21 Thai stocks are expected to
move in a tight range on Wednesday, with investors waiting for
direction from a U.S. Federal Reserve meeting and Europe's debt
crisis still hanging over the market.
On Tuesday, the SET index rose 0.89 percent to
finish at 1,026.28, supported by the government's policy to
stimulate the economy. It had been negative for much of the day.
Foreign investors sold Thai shares worth a net 1.87 billion
baht ($61.6 million).
On Tuesday, the cabinet approved a tax deduction of up to
500,000 Thai baht for first-time home buyers, a policy that
could boost demand in the property sector.
"The market could move in narrow range or slip lower again
as players are waiting for a clear sign from the Fed meeting,
while persistent fears about European debt still weigh on the
market," said Anupon Sri-ard of OSK Securities (Thailand) Pcl.
The U.S. Federal Reserve opened a two-day meeting on Tuesday
that is expected to end with a decision to stock up on
longer-term Treasury notes in a bid to boost a fading economic
recovery.
Support for the main index was seen at 1,012, while
resistance was expected at 1,028 and 1,033, Anopon said.
STOCKS AND FACTORS TO WATCH:
- PTT
Thailand's largest energy firm PTT said it had not
cancelled any long-term contracts to buy liquefied natural gas
(LNG) from top exporter Qatar.
- Thainox
South Korea's POSCO Pcl has acquired shares held
by Thainox Stainless's president, Prayudh Mahagitsiri,
and his family, lifting its stake to 75 percent from 15 percent
in a tender to buy the company.
($1 = 30.410 Thai Baht)
(Reporting by Apornrath Phoonphongphiphat)