BANGKOK, Sept 21 Thai stocks are expected to move in a tight range on Wednesday, with investors waiting for direction from a U.S. Federal Reserve meeting and Europe's debt crisis still hanging over the market.

On Tuesday, the SET index rose 0.89 percent to finish at 1,026.28, supported by the government's policy to stimulate the economy. It had been negative for much of the day.

Foreign investors sold Thai shares worth a net 1.87 billion baht ($61.6 million).

On Tuesday, the cabinet approved a tax deduction of up to 500,000 Thai baht for first-time home buyers, a policy that could boost demand in the property sector.

"The market could move in narrow range or slip lower again as players are waiting for a clear sign from the Fed meeting, while persistent fears about European debt still weigh on the market," said Anupon Sri-ard of OSK Securities (Thailand) Pcl.

The U.S. Federal Reserve opened a two-day meeting on Tuesday that is expected to end with a decision to stock up on longer-term Treasury notes in a bid to boost a fading economic recovery.

Support for the main index was seen at 1,012, while resistance was expected at 1,028 and 1,033, Anopon said.

STOCKS AND FACTORS TO WATCH:

- PTT

Thailand's largest energy firm PTT said it had not cancelled any long-term contracts to buy liquefied natural gas (LNG) from top exporter Qatar.

- Thainox

South Korea's POSCO Pcl has acquired shares held by Thainox Stainless's president, Prayudh Mahagitsiri, and his family, lifting its stake to 75 percent from 15 percent in a tender to buy the company.

