BANGKOK, Sept 22 Thai stocks are expected to fall on Thursday in line with foreign bourses, which suffered big drops after the U.S. Federal Reserve highlighted risks to the economy.

On Wednesday, the SET index finished up 0.32 percent at 1,029.59 on the back of speculative buying in the telecommunications sector.

Foreign investors bought shares worth a net 292.36 million baht ($9.5 million), compared to sales of 1.87 billion baht on Tuesday.

"The Thai market is expected to move down, tracking other tumbling bourses that were weighed down by the Fed's warning of a possible economic downturn," said Parin Kitchatornpitak, a senior analyst at broker Far East Securities.

The Federal Reserve warned on Wednesday of significant risks to the already weak U.S. economy and launched a new plan to lower long-term borrowing costs and bolster the housing market.

U.S. stocks suffered their worst drop in a month.

However, Parin said the relatively strong Asian economic outlook could help trigger speculative buying that would support regional bourses and stop the SET index falling significantly.

Support for the main index was seen at 1,010, while resistance was pegged at 1,030 and 1,035 respectively, Parin said.

(Reporting by Apornrath Phoonphongphiphat)