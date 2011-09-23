BANGKOK, Sept 23 Thai stocks are likely to fall further on Friday in line with other bourses around the world, depressed by worries about the U.S. economy and Europe's debt crisis.

On Thursday, Bangkok's SET index slumped 3.79 percent, breaking below the psychological level of 1,000 to settle at 990.59 after a broad sell-off.

Foreign investors sold Thai shares worth a net 2.7 billion baht ($87 million)on Thursday, compared to a net purchase of 292.36 million baht on Wednesday.

"Investors may continue to sell Thai shares as sentiment turned weak after the index fell below the psychological level of 1,000," said Charoen Iampattanatham, an analyst with KT Zmico Securities.

Support for the main index was seen at 970 and 950, with 1,000 now a tough resistance level, Charoen said.

