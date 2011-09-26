BANGKOK, Sept 26 Thai stocks may extend losses on Monday as investors cut their holdings in equities further because of global recession fears and the deepening euro zone debt crisis.

Last week, the main SET index slumped 7.3 percent to 958.16, the lowest in more than seven months, with net foreign selling of $236 million amid a global sell-off in investment assets precipitated by financial turmoil.

Broker Asia Plus Securities pegged support for the main index at 946 for the day, with resistance at 970.

"Global sentiment was not good. But we see the scale of index losses being more limited now. It could be the entry point for investors who look for a longer-term holding of at least six months," said senior analyst Therdsak Taveeteeratham.

By 0137 GMT, the MSCI Asia Pacific ex-Japan index was 0.5 percent lower.

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1136.43 0.61% 6.870 USD/JPY 76.44 -0.05% -0.040 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.8129 -- -0.017 SPOT GOLD 1645.29 -0.71% -11.740 US CRUDE CLc1 80.01 0.20% 0.160 DOW JONES 10771.48 0.35% 37.65 ASIA ADRS 111.57 1.39% 1.53 -------------------------------------------------------------

MARKET SUMMARY > Wall Street stabilizes after disastrous week > Oil skids to 6-week lows on economic angst > Euro off to a choppy start amid EU confusion > Bonds fall in profit taking after week's huge gain > Gold steady on euro-zone debt crisis concern

