BANGKOK, Sept 27 Thai stocks may rebound on Tuesday after Monday's heavy losses, as shares elsewhere in Asia recovered on hopes that euro zone officials will act on Greece's debt woes and prevent another full-blown banking crisis.

The main SET index fell over 9 percent at one stage on Monday although it managed to recoup some of its losses to end down 5.7 percent at 904.06, around a 13-month low, helped by a rebound in European shares.

Foreign investors sold Thai shares worth a net 3.1 billion baht ($99.6 million) while retail investors led net buyers for 4.5 billion baht ($144.5 million), stock exchange data showed.

Brokers expect big-cap energy and financials, which tumbled on Monday in part due to short-selling pressure, to stage a turnaround. CIMB Securities (Thailand) pegged resistance for the main index at 945, with support at 890.

"The sell-off yesterday looked overdone, which was partly due to short selling. I think those short sellers will move to cover positions and shares could rebound," said senior analyst Teerawut Kanniphakul.

By 0203 GMT, the MSCI Asia Pacific ex-Japan index was 3.4 percent higher.

($1 = 31.135 baht) (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap and Kochakorn Boonlai; Editing by Alan Raybould)