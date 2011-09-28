BANGKOK, Sept 28 Thai stocks may rise on Wednesday as traders further cover short positions taken during a big-cap sell-off early in the week but risk appetite remains weak as investors wait for more signs of progress on the euro zone debt crisis.

The benchmark SET index ended up 4.7 percent at 946.62 on Tuesday, erasing some of Monday's 5.7 percent loss when the market suffered a combination of foreign outflows, margin calls on retail accounts and short selling.

Broker Thanachart Securities expects the market to continue to recover, pegging resistance for the main index at 973 and 990 on the day.

"There should be more short-covering today. News flows from Europe will keep trading volatile ... Overall we should expect a daily upward and downward move of 20 points in the near term," said Pichai Lertsupongkij, head of its investment advisory unit.

Domestic institutions led net buyers on Tuesday, purchasing a net 3.4 billion baht ($110 million), ahead of 598 million baht ($19.4 million) net buying by foreign investors, stock exchange data showed.

By 0233 GMT, the MSCI Asia Pacific ex-Japan index was 0.36 percent higher.

Click for cumulative trading value for investor type. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0151 GMT ------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1175.38 1.07% 12.430 USD/JPY 76.53 -0.29% -0.220 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.9555 -- -0.024 SPOT GOLD 1633.19 -0.95% -15.710 US CRUDE CLc1 83.18 -1.50% -1.270 DOW JONES 11190.69 1.33% 146.83 ASIA ADRS 115.56 2.11% 2.39 ------------------------------------------------------------- MARKET SUMMARY > Wall St gains on Europe, Accenture rises late > Oil up 3 pct on euro zone moves, refinery concerns > Euro bounce pauses, plenty of risk ahead > Bailout fund hopes lift 10-yr yield toward 2 pct > Gold falls as investors turn to U.S. dollar

STOCKS AND FACTORS TO WATCH:

- INDORAMA VENTURES

The coutry's biggest producer of chemicals for plastic bottles and polyester told the exchange it had halted operations at its facilities in Lopburi province due to flooding

All the plants were adequately covered by insurance for flood-related damage and the total revenue generated from these plants was less than 5 percent of its consolidated revenue, it said.

