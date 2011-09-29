BANGKOK, Sept 29 Thai stocks may fall on Thursday after weak oil prices spurred selling in energy shares elsewhere, with worries about the euro zone's debt problems still hurting sentiment in Asia.

The benchmark SET index ended down 1.6 percent at 931.60 on Wednesday as players booked quick profits from a rebound the previous day.

Brokers led net sellers with 1.2 billion baht ($38.7 million) of stocks but foreign investors bought shares worth a net 98.2 million baht ($3.2 million), stock exchange data showed.

Losses in Thai energy shares, with a weight of over 20 percent in the main index, could push the market down to 918 and 910 later in the day, dealers said. Resistance for the main index was seen at 940 and 945.

"Extenal factors will continue to dominate the local market. Weak commodity and oil prices will pressure the energy sector," said Chai Chirasevenupraphund, a strategist at Capital Nomura.

Asian shares elsewhere and commodities fell on Thursday on growing worries that Europe's intractable debt problems will plunge the world economy into a second global financial crisis.

By 0212 GMT, the MSCI Asia Pacific ex-Japan index was 0.92 percent lower.

STOCKS AND FACTORS TO WATCH:

- Asia Precision Pcl debuts

Shares in the auto-parts maker start trading on the main stock exchange board. It sold 75 million new shares at 5.45 baht ($0.176) each last week.

- The Siam Industrial Credit Pcl and Sicco Securities have filed a request to suspend their shares on Thursday, pending a significant disclosure of information.

