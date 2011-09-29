(Adds stocks)

BANGKOK, Sept 29 Thailand's benchmark stock index was up 0.2 percent at 933.48 at 0434 GMT on Thursday in turnover of 8.9 billion Thai baht ($287 million).

Stocks on the move:

- TRUE CORP FALLS

The telecom operator fell 4.1 percent to 3.24 baht amid concerns about a possible change in its deal with state-owned CAT Telecom on 3G services, dealers said.

The board of the National Telecommunications Commission (NTC) would ask relevant state agencies to consider whether the deal must with certain laws while True and CAT would be told to remedy some parts of the deal within 30 days to comply with NTC regulations, according to a newspaper report.

The uncertainty about the 3G contract change would continue to hang over the stock, brokers said.

0434 GMT

- For the Thai press digest click on: - For Thailand's stock exchange news click on: - For Thailand corporate earnings: - For Thailand economic forecast:

ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS: Pan-Asia...... Japan....... S.Korea... S.E. Asia..... Hong Kong... Taiwan.... Australia/NZ.. India....... China.....

* OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street .. Gold ....... Currency.. Eurostocks... Oil ........ JP bonds... ADR Report ... LME metals. US bonds.. Stocks News US Stocks News Europe

* DIARIES & DATA: IPO diary & data Asia earnings diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Thailand diary Wall Street Week Ahead Eurostocks Week Ahead

* TOP NEWS:

For top Asian company news, double click on: U.S. company news European company news Forex news Global Economy news Technology news Telecoms news Media news Banking news Politics/General news Asia Macro data A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com

* LIVE PRICES & DATA: World Stocks <0#.INDEX> Currency rates Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei FTSE 100 Debt <0#USBMK=> Thai baht LME price overview ($1 = 31.000 baht) (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Jason Szep)