BANGKOK, Sept 30 Thai stocks may rise on Friday, helped by end-quarter demand plus German parliamentary approval of a stronger bailout fund to tackle the euro zone debt crisis, which helped global financial markets overnight.

The benchmark SET index ended down 0.6 percent at 926.21 on Thursday, led by losses in energy shares. The market reported net foreign selling of 453 million baht ($14.5 million), stock exchange data showed.

Resistance for the main index on Friday was seen at 940, with support at 920, analysts said.

"The market will probably recover today due to the positive news about the euro bailout fund. We expect short-term inflows for window-dressing at the end of the third quarter," said Parin Kitchaotornpitak, senior analyst at Far East Securities.

However, Asian stocks elsewhere fell on Friday as investors took profits after three days of gains. By 0224 GMT, the MSCI Asia Pacific ex-Japan index was 1.16 percent lower.

- Malaysia's CIMB Group Holdings acquired a 70 percent stake in Thai broker SICCO Securities Pcl from The Siam Industrial Credit Pcl for 768 million baht ($24.8 million), offering 1.72 baht per share.

