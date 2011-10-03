BANGKOK, Oct 3 Thai stocks may fall on Monday amid weak sentiment in Asian shares because of deepening concerns that the euro zone's debt crisis will dampen global growth, while a drop in oil prices could spur more selling in energy shares.

The benchmark SET index ended down 1.08 percent at 916.21 on Friday, led by big caps. Top energy firm PTT lost 1.1 percent and the largest bank, Bangkok Bank , 2.8 percent.

Brokers sold shares worth a net 1.8 billion baht ($58 million) while foreign investors bought a net 2.2 billion ($70.8 million), stock exchange data showed.

Support for the main index on Monday was seen at 900, with resistance at 920, analysts said.

"Key market pressure will be from external factors, which are tied to the euro zone debt problems. Technically, if the index can't hold above 900, sentiment should worsen," said Parin Kitchaotornpitak, senior analyst at broker Far East Securities.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan fell 2.4 percent by 0215 GMT.

Click for cumulative trading value for investor type. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0120 GMT ------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1131.42 -2.5% -28.980 USD/JPY 77.06 -0.06% -0.050 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.9103 -- -0.007 SPOT GOLD 1635.29 0.76% 12.340 US CRUDE CLc1 78.56 -0.81% -0.640 DOW JONES 10913.38 -2.16% -240.60 ASIA ADRS 112.05 -2.82% -3.25 -------------------------------------------------------------

MARKET SUMMARY > Wall St ends worst quarter since 2008 meltdown > Oil tumbles on euro debt crisis fears > Euro off to a rocky start on Dexia, EU concerns > Gains seen tougher after best quarter since 2008 > PRECIOUS-Gold extends gains as equities drop - For the Thai press digest click on: - For Thailand's stock exchange news click on: - For Thailand corporate earnings: - For Thailand economic forecast:

($1 = 31.085 baht) (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap and Kochakorn Boonlai; Editing by Alan Raybould)