BANGKOK, Oct 4 Thai stocks are expected to
follow falls in global stocks on Tuesday amid growing doubts
over Greece's ability to avoid a sovereign debt default,
fuelling fears of financial turmoil and recession around the
world.
On Monday, the benchmark SET index tumbled 5.12
percent to 869.31, the lowest in more than a year, led by energy
shares due to weak global oil prices. Top energy firm PTT
sank 6.2 percent to its lowest in more than a year.
"The market will continue to come under pressure from the
news flow about Greece's debt, which should lead to foreign
selling," said senior analyst Therdsak Taveeteeratham at Asia
Plus Securities.
Further losses in global oil prices will spur more selling
in energy shares, which could pull the main index down to 850
later in the day, brokers said. Resistance for the main index
was seen at 880.
On Monday, domestic institutions and brokers sold shares
worth a net 1.55 billion baht ($50 million) and 1.17 billion
baht ($37.5 million), respectively, stock exchange data showed.
But foreign investors bought shares for a net 396 million
baht ($12.7 million).
MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan
fell 1.4 percent by 0206 GMT on Tuesday.
---------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0124 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1099.23 -2.85% -32.190
USD/JPY 76.71 0.2% 0.150
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.773 -- 0.024
SPOT GOLD 1659.99 0.22% 3.590
US CRUDE CLc1 76.54 -1.38% -1.070
DOW JONES 10655.30 -2.36% -258.08
ASIA ADRS 109.28 -2.47% -2.77
-------------------------------------------------------------
(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap and Wilawan Pongpitak; Editing
by Alan Raybould)