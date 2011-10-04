BANGKOK, Oct 4 Thai stocks are expected to follow falls in global stocks on Tuesday amid growing doubts over Greece's ability to avoid a sovereign debt default, fuelling fears of financial turmoil and recession around the world.

On Monday, the benchmark SET index tumbled 5.12 percent to 869.31, the lowest in more than a year, led by energy shares due to weak global oil prices. Top energy firm PTT sank 6.2 percent to its lowest in more than a year.

"The market will continue to come under pressure from the news flow about Greece's debt, which should lead to foreign selling," said senior analyst Therdsak Taveeteeratham at Asia Plus Securities.

Further losses in global oil prices will spur more selling in energy shares, which could pull the main index down to 850 later in the day, brokers said. Resistance for the main index was seen at 880.

On Monday, domestic institutions and brokers sold shares worth a net 1.55 billion baht ($50 million) and 1.17 billion baht ($37.5 million), respectively, stock exchange data showed.

But foreign investors bought shares for a net 396 million baht ($12.7 million).

MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan fell 1.4 percent by 0206 GMT on Tuesday.

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1099.23 -2.85% -32.190 USD/JPY 76.71 0.2% 0.150 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.773 -- 0.024 SPOT GOLD 1659.99 0.22% 3.590 US CRUDE CLc1 76.54 -1.38% -1.070 DOW JONES 10655.30 -2.36% -258.08 ASIA ADRS 109.28 -2.47% -2.77 ------------------------------------------------------------- MARKET SUMMARY > Wall St ends down; banks drag > Brent oil falls below $101 on Greek crisis, dollar > FOREX-Yen surges on flight from risk > Yields fall on Greek fears, may have further to go > PRECIOUS-U.S. gold up 1 pct on fears of Greek default

STOCKS AND FACTORS TO WATCH:

Krung Thai Bank Pcl

- Moody's downgrades the local currency deposit ratings of Krung Thai Bank and changes the financial strength rating outlook to positive.

