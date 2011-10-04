(Adds stocks)

BANGKOK, Oct 4 Thailand's benchmark stock index was down 1.37 percent at 857.39 at the midsession break on Tuesday in turnover of 16.7 billion baht ($535 million). It had risen 1 percent at one point during the morning.

Stocks on the move:

BANKS TUMBLE ON WEAK OUTLOOK; MOODY'S DOWNGRADES KRUNG THAI

The bank sector subindex slid 1.4 percent to 15-month lows amid concern about the possible impact of slowing global growth on the domestic economy and banking businesses.

Broker Kim Eng Securities' Kelive Research has lowered its 2012 earnings forecasts for the banking sector by 7 percent and cut the target prices of banking stocks by 10-24 percent, it said in a research note.

The biggest bank, Bangkok Bank , dropped 3.5 percent, Siam Commercial Bank tumbled 6.1 percent and Kasikornbank lost 4.9 percent

State-run Krung Thai Bank was down 4.3 percent after ratings agency Moody's downgraded the bank's local currency deposit ratings.

PTT EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION UP

Thai energy explorer climbed 3 percent to 136.5 baht after it said it expected 2012 petroleum sales volume to rise 10 percent due to rising output from new fields.

Brokers attributed the stock rise to the company's sales forecast. The stock tumbled more than 5 percent on Monday to its lowest since February 2010 because of weak global oil prices and broad selling in energy shares.

