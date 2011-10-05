BANGKOK, Oct 5 Thai stocks may move in a tight range on Wednesday, with an early rebound in Asian stocks possibly luring some buyers back to beaten-down big caps and banks, and players will be looking out for possible measures from the stock market authorities.

The Securities and Exchange Commission meets later in the day with the Stock Exchange of Thailand's (SET) president, Charamporn Jotikasthira to assess the market.

Charamporn said on Tuesday the exchange might consider some support measures if the stock market's book value fell too far.

"The market could wait for the outcome of the meeting ... Trading could be volatile, in both positive and negative territory. Gains in U.S. stocks could help sentiment," said Chai Chirasevenupraphund, a strategist at Capital Nomura.

On Tuesday, the benchmark SET index ended down 1.6 percent. It fell nearly 3 percent at one stage to the lowest in 14 months, with short sellers playing a part in the fall, dealers said.

Bank shares slid 4.7 percent to 15-month lows amid concern about the impact of slowing global growth on the domestic economy and banking business.

According to Deutsche Bank, Thailand's banks are some of the world's strongest at times of financial stress.

After a review of the global banking system's resilience to severe financial shocks, it said: "Despite the recent slowdown in the global economy, we believe that the asset quality of Thai banks will remain resilient."

"Risk management systems have greatly improved while Thailand's strong corporate sector has completed its prolonged de-leveraging cycle post the 1997 crisis," it said.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan edged up 0.35 percent by 0149 GMT on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, domestic institutions sold Thai shares worth a net 1.37 billion baht ($44 million) while foreign investors bought shares for a net 448 million baht ($14.4 million), stock exchange data showed.

MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0140 GMT

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1123.95 2.25% 24.720 USD/JPY 76.65 -0.27% -0.210 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.8173 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1619.99 0.00% 0.070 US CRUDE CLc1 77.55 2.48% 1.880 DOW JONES 10808.71 1.44% 153.41 ASIA ADRS 110.77 1.36% 1.49 ------------------------------------------------------------- MARKET SUMMARY > Buyers rush in as Wall St toys with bear market > Brent oil rebounds above $102 on stocks data, Fed > FOREX-Euro sees some reprieve, outlook still bleak > Bonds drop as Bernanke pledge dents safety bid > PRECIOUS-U.S. gold rises 1 pct as euro bounces

($1 = 31.140 baht) (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap and Wilawan Pongpitak; Editing by Alan Raybould)