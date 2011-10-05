(Adds stocks)

BANGKOK, Oct 5 Thailand's benchmark stock index was up 1.57 percent at 868.84 at the midsession break on Wednesday in turnover of 11 billion baht ($353 million).

Stocks on the move:

PTT UP ON SHORT COVERING

Shares in top energy firm climbed 2.5 percent to 248 baht, partly as short sellers bought to cover positions, brokers said.

PTT shares had fallen over 20 percent since September to the lowest in more than one year, partly due to a widespread short selling in market big caps

PROPERTY SHARES UP ON STIMULUS MEASURES

The property subindex was up 0.8 percent, led by a 2 percent gain to 10 baht in LPN Development , after the cabinet has approved state-owned Government Housing Bank's (GHB) housing loans of 20 billion baht for first-time home buyers.

The bank will offer a loan of up to 1 million baht ($32,113) for each borrower, with zero interest rate in the first three years.

