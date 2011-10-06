BANGKOK, Oct 6 Thai stocks may follow rises in Asian shares on Thursday, buoyed by a recovery in a broad range of assets due to optimism over Europe's latest efforts to tackle its financial crisis plus U.S. data suggesting the economy could avoid recession.

Energy shares could attract buying interest after gains in crude futures, brokers said. Energy shares weigh over 20 percent in the benchmark SET index .

"Gains in commodities and oil prices will support the market ... But the recent selling trend in domestic funds could limit any strong market rally," said Parin Kitchaotornpitak, senior analyst at broker KTB Securities (Thailand).

On Wednesday, the benchmark SET index ended up 0.8 percent at 862.65, with top energy firm PTT jumping 3.3 percent as short sellers covered positions, brokers said.

Foreign investors bought shares for a net 1.1 billion baht ($35.3 million) while domestic institutions sold 683 million baht ($21.9 million), stock exchange data showed.

Analysts pegged resistance for the main index at 880 and 885, with support at 860.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan gained 3.39 percent by 0212 GMT on Thursday.

Click for cumulative trading value for investor type. ---------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0117 GMT ------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1144.03 1.79% 20.080 USD/JPY 76.71 -0.1% -0.080 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.8825 -- -0.009 SPOT GOLD 1636.19 -0.26% -4.210 US CRUDE CLc1 79.67 -0.01% -0.010 DOW JONES 10939.95 1.21% 131.24 ASIA ADRS 112.26 1.35% 1.49 -------------------------------------------------------------

MARKET SUMMARY >Wall St jumps for 2nd day as materials, oil lead way >Oil rises 3 pct on drop in US inventories; Europe >FOREX-Euro steady, market uncertain on ECB outcome >Bonds dip as European moves undermine safety bid >Gold inches down after choppy trade, eyes equities - For the Thai press digest click on: - For Thailand's stock exchange news click on: - For Thailand corporate earnings: - For Thailand economic forecast:

