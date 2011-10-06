(Adds stocks)

BANGKOK, Oct 6 Thailand's benchmark stock index was up 3.97 percent at 896.91 at the midsession break on Thursday in turnover of 15.4 billion baht ($493.6 million).

Stocks on the move:

ENERGY SHARES UP WITH COMMODITY PRICES, SHORT-COVERING

The energy subindex surged 5.1 percent in line with gains in global oil prices, led by a 7.2 percent rise to 268 baht in the biggest energy firm, PTT , and a 5.8 percent climb to 55 baht in top refiner Thai Oil .

An energy price restructuring approved by the National Energy Policy Council last week, which will see prices gradually floated, will benefit PTT, brokers said.

They attributed a strong rise in Thai Oil shares to short-covering. Thai Oil was among stocks actively traded by short sellers in the three months to September, a newspaper reported, quoting data provided by brokers.

SRI TRANG-AGRO INDUSTRY UP

The rubber producer and exporter climbed 6.9 percent to 15.4 baht as Tokyo rubber futures rose. Brokers also said flooding in Thailand would cause a decline in rubber output, pushing up prices.

Sri Trang shares had been under selling pressure over the past two months, falling to their lowest in more than a year this week as commodity prices dropped.

