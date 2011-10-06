Arch Coal says Trump administration positive for its business
Feb 8 Arch Coal Inc, which emerged from bankruptcy in October, said U.S. President Donald Trump's administration should prove to be positive for its coal businesses.
(Adds stocks)
BANGKOK, Oct 6 Thailand's benchmark stock index was up 3.97 percent at 896.91 at the midsession break on Thursday in turnover of 15.4 billion baht ($493.6 million).
Stocks on the move:
ENERGY SHARES UP WITH COMMODITY PRICES, SHORT-COVERING
The energy subindex surged 5.1 percent in line with gains in global oil prices, led by a 7.2 percent rise to 268 baht in the biggest energy firm, PTT , and a 5.8 percent climb to 55 baht in top refiner Thai Oil .
An energy price restructuring approved by the National Energy Policy Council last week, which will see prices gradually floated, will benefit PTT, brokers said.
They attributed a strong rise in Thai Oil shares to short-covering. Thai Oil was among stocks actively traded by short sellers in the three months to September, a newspaper reported, quoting data provided by brokers.
0622 GMT
SRI TRANG-AGRO INDUSTRY UP
The rubber producer and exporter climbed 6.9 percent to 15.4 baht as Tokyo rubber futures rose. Brokers also said flooding in Thailand would cause a decline in rubber output, pushing up prices.
Sri Trang shares had been under selling pressure over the past two months, falling to their lowest in more than a year this week as commodity prices dropped.
0622 GMT
- For the Thai press digest click on: - For Thailand's stock exchange news click on: - For Thailand corporate earnings: - For Thailand economic forecast:
ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS: Pan-Asia...... Japan....... S.Korea... S.E. Asia..... Hong Kong... Taiwan.... Australia/NZ.. India....... China.....
* OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street .. Gold ....... Currency.. Eurostocks... Oil ........ JP bonds... ADR Report ... LME metals. US bonds.. Stocks News US Stocks News Europe
* DIARIES & DATA: IPO diary & data Asia earnings diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Thailand diary Wall Street Week Ahead Eurostocks Week Ahead
* TOP NEWS:
For top Asian company news, double click on: U.S. company news European company news Forex news Global Economy news Technology news Telecoms news Media news Banking news Politics/General news Asia Macro data A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com
* LIVE PRICES & DATA: World Stocks <0#.INDEX> Currency rates Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei FTSE 100 Debt <0#USBMK=> Thai baht LME price overview ($1 = 31.200 baht) (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Alan Raybould)
Feb 8 Arch Coal Inc, which emerged from bankruptcy in October, said U.S. President Donald Trump's administration should prove to be positive for its coal businesses.
* Merger challenges position as market leader (Adds CEO comments)
RIYADH, Feb 8 Kuwait has welcomed Iran's willingness for dialogue with its Gulf Arab neighbours, saying any talks are likely to help resolve civil wars in Syria and Yemen, according to Kuwaiti state news agency KUNA.