BANGKOK, Oct 7 Thai stocks may rise on Friday, tracking gains elsewhere in Asia after euro zone policymakers moved to shore up struggling banks and fend off a new financial crisis.

On Thursday, the benchmark SET index surged 5.9 percent to 913.72. Top energy firm PTT Plc shot up 10 percent amid gains in global oil prices and as short sellers covered positions, brokers said.

Domestic institutions, brokers and foreign investors were buyers of shares respectively worth a net 1.97 billion baht ($63.4 million), 1.72 billion baht ($55.3 million) and 980 million baht ($31.5 million), stock exchange data showed.

Analysts pegged resistance for the main index at 933, with support at 884.

"The market should continue to rise today as sentiment in global stocks is positive. Players who buy to cover short positions will support the market rise," said Pichai Lertsupongkij, head of the investment advisory unit of broker Thanachart Securities.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan had gained 2.64 percent by 0214 GMT on Friday.

