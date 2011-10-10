BANGKOK, Oct 10 Thai stocks may fall on Monday because of concern about widespread flooding in Thailand, which has affected industrial estates and manufacturers as well as the farming sector and now threatens the capital, Bangkok.

That will add to worries about weakness in the global economy, although Asian shares were relatively steady in early trade after the leaders of France and Germany pledged a comprehensive plan by the end of the month to solve the euro zone's debt crisis.

"The market looks to be weak. The flooding problem will affect the market, including the impact on industrial estates," said Parin Kitchaotornpitak, senior analyst at broker KTB Securities (Thailand).

On Friday, the benchmark SET index eased 0.5 percent to 909.17. Retail investors sold shares worth a net 3.5 billion baht ($113 million) while foreign investors bought shares for 4.6 billion baht ($148 million).

Analysts pegged support for the main index at 890 on Monday, with resistance at 915.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan had edged down 0.07 percent by 0220 GMT on Monday.

STOCKS AND FACTORS TO WATCH:

- Rojana Industrial Park Pcl , Hana Microelectronics Pcl

The Rojana estate in Ayutthaya province, run by Rojana Industrial Park, and Hana Microelectronics' plant in the central province have had to close because of flooding.

- PTT Chemical Pcl , PTT Aromatics and Refining Pcl

Shares in PTT Chemical and PTT Aromatics will be suspended from trading on Oct. 11-20, pending their merger. The merged firm will start trading on Oct 21.

