BANGKOK, Oct 11 Thai stocks are expected to rise
on Tuesday, helped by positive global sentiment due to hopes
that European leaders are finally taking action to protect the
continent's banks from its sovereign debt crisis.
However, against that, the impact of serious flooding in
Thailand on the activities of listed firms, including industrial
estates and manufacturers, as well as on economic growth, would
keep investors cautious, brokers said.
"Overall, the positive sentiment in global stocks, including
those in the U.S. and Asia, should support the Thai market
today," said Chai Chirasevenupraphund, a strategist at Capital
Nomura. "However, the impact of flooding will hit certain
sectors."
On Monday, the benchmark SET index climbed 1.5
percent to 923.17 in a choppy session. Volume was just
three-quarters of the monthly average.
Selling hit shares in sectors affected by the flooding,
including Rojana Industrial Park Pcl and auto-parts
makers .
Domestic institutions and retail investors bought shares for
$15 million and $2.7 million respectively, while foreign
investors sold shares worth a net $3.5 million, stock exchange
data showed.
Analysts pegged resistance for the main index at 934 and 940
on Tuesday, with support at 910 and 904.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan
was up 2.28 percent by 0200 GMT on Tuesday.
STOCKS AND FACTORS TO WATCH:
- CP All Pcl
Thailand's largest convenience store chain said it had
closed 70 branches due to flooding, accounting for 1 percent of
its branches nationwide.
- TICON Industrial Connection Pcl
The factory developer said some of its factories in phase 1
of Rojana Industrial Park's Ayutthya estate had been
damaged by flooding.
- Banpu Pcl
The coal miner told the exchange that it has received
approval from Australia's Foreign Investment Review Board (FIRB)
for the acquisition of all the shares and options in Hunnu Coal
Limited pursuant to takeover bids by its subsidiary
Banpu Minerals (Singapore) Pte
Ltd.
(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap and Wirat Buranakanoktanasarn;
Editing by Alan Raybould)