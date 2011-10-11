BANGKOK, Oct 11 Thai stocks are expected to rise on Tuesday, helped by positive global sentiment due to hopes that European leaders are finally taking action to protect the continent's banks from its sovereign debt crisis.

However, against that, the impact of serious flooding in Thailand on the activities of listed firms, including industrial estates and manufacturers, as well as on economic growth, would keep investors cautious, brokers said.

"Overall, the positive sentiment in global stocks, including those in the U.S. and Asia, should support the Thai market today," said Chai Chirasevenupraphund, a strategist at Capital Nomura. "However, the impact of flooding will hit certain sectors."

On Monday, the benchmark SET index climbed 1.5 percent to 923.17 in a choppy session. Volume was just three-quarters of the monthly average.

Selling hit shares in sectors affected by the flooding, including Rojana Industrial Park Pcl and auto-parts makers .

Domestic institutions and retail investors bought shares for $15 million and $2.7 million respectively, while foreign investors sold shares worth a net $3.5 million, stock exchange data showed.

Analysts pegged resistance for the main index at 934 and 940 on Tuesday, with support at 910 and 904.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan was up 2.28 percent by 0200 GMT on Tuesday.

STOCKS AND FACTORS TO WATCH:

- CP All Pcl

Thailand's largest convenience store chain said it had closed 70 branches due to flooding, accounting for 1 percent of its branches nationwide.

- TICON Industrial Connection Pcl

The factory developer said some of its factories in phase 1 of Rojana Industrial Park's Ayutthya estate had been damaged by flooding.

- Banpu Pcl

The coal miner told the exchange that it has received approval from Australia's Foreign Investment Review Board (FIRB) for the acquisition of all the shares and options in Hunnu Coal Limited pursuant to takeover bids by its subsidiary Banpu Minerals (Singapore) Pte Ltd.

