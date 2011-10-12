BANGKOK, Oct 12 Thai stocks are expected to fall on Wednesday because of the impact of flood damage on economic growth and manufacturing plus renewed worries about the euro zone debt crisis.

Asian shares elsewhere fell due to signs that Europe's crisis has hurt confidence in the global economy and is starting to weigh on corporate earnings, while the Slovak parliament's rejection of a plan to expand the euro zone rescue fund added to uncertainty.

On Tuesday, Thailand's benchmark SET index climbed 2.3 percent to 944.80. Cement maker Siam Cement Pcl rose 4.4 percent on expectations of strong demand for cement for rebuilding once the floods subside.

Domestic institutions and foreign investors bought shares worth a net 4.5 billion baht ($145.4 million) and 1.4 billion baht ($45.2 million) respectively.

Therdsak Taveeteeratham, senior analyst at broker Asia Plus Securities, pegged support for the main index at 930 and 935 on Wednesday, with resistance at 950.

"We expect profit-taking today due to the flooding problems and concerns about euro zone debt," he said.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.9 percent by 0205 GMT on Wednesday.

Stocks and factors to watch:

PTT Chemical

- The olefins maker would pay about $150 million (4.6 billion baht) for half of NatureWorks, the world's leading manufacturer of polylactic acid, and plans to co-invest with Cargill Inc, the major shareholder of NatureWorks, in a PLA plant in Thailand, according to a newspaper report. - For the Thai press digest click on: - For Thailand's stock exchange news click on: - For Thailand corporate earnings: - For Thailand economic forecast:

($1 = 30.955 baht) (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap and Wirat Buranakanoktanasarn)