BANGKOK, Oct 12 Thai stocks are expected to fall
on Wednesday because of the impact of flood damage on economic
growth and manufacturing plus renewed worries about the euro
zone debt crisis.
Asian shares elsewhere fell due to signs that Europe's
crisis has hurt confidence in the global economy and is starting
to weigh on corporate earnings, while the Slovak parliament's
rejection of a plan to expand the euro zone rescue fund added to
uncertainty.
On Tuesday, Thailand's benchmark SET index climbed
2.3 percent to 944.80. Cement maker Siam Cement Pcl
rose 4.4 percent on expectations of strong demand for cement for
rebuilding once the floods subside.
Domestic institutions and foreign investors bought shares
worth a net 4.5 billion baht ($145.4 million) and 1.4 billion
baht ($45.2 million) respectively.
Therdsak Taveeteeratham, senior analyst at broker Asia Plus
Securities, pegged support for the main index at 930 and 935 on
Wednesday, with resistance at 950.
"We expect profit-taking today due to the flooding problems
and concerns about euro zone debt," he said.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan
was down 0.9 percent by 0205 GMT on Wednesday.
Stocks and factors to watch:
PTT Chemical
- The olefins maker would pay about $150 million (4.6
billion baht) for half of NatureWorks, the world's leading
manufacturer of polylactic acid, and plans to co-invest with
Cargill Inc, the major shareholder of NatureWorks, in a PLA
plant in Thailand, according to a newspaper report.
(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap and Wirat Buranakanoktanasarn)