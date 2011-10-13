BANGKOK, Oct 13 Thai stocks are expected to rise on Thursday, tracking gains elsewhere in Asia due to optimisim about a solution to debt problems in Europe, but the severe floods in Thailand may spur selling in electronic and auto parts makers.

Growing hopes that Europe is taking concrete steps to contain the region's debt woes and head off a banking crisis lifted Asian shares.

On Wednesday, Thailand's benchmark SET index rose 0.84 percent to 952.77 on late buying in beaten-down big caps, including top energy firm PTT .

The market had a choppy session, falling nearly 1 percent at one stage on Wednesday, with electronic component manufacturers such as KCE Electronics Pcl and Star Microelectronics (Thailand) Pcl among losers.

Analysts pegged resistance for the main index at 962, with support at 950.

"The market will probably extend its gains from late yesterday because of positive sentiment in U.S. and Asian stocks. The impact of flooding will be a negative factor," said Parin Kitchaotornpitak, senior analyst at KTB Securities(Thailand).

Foreign investors bought a net 776 million baht ($25.2 million) of stock on Wednesday, stock exchange data showed.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan was up 1.13 percent by 0236 GMT on Thursday.

STOCKS AND FACTORS TO WATCH:

- Thai Metal Trade Pcl , AAPICO Hitech Pcl

Thai Metal Trade told the exchange it will temporary close its Wangnoi factory and distribution center in Ayutthaya from Oct. 13-Oct. 16 as surrounding areas and the road outside its factory are affected by the flood.

AAPICO Hitech has temporarily shut down its factory at Hitech Industrial Estate in Ayutthaya until the situation returns to normal, it told the exchange. - For the Thai press digest click on: - For Thailand's stock exchange news click on: - For Thailand corporate earnings: - For Thailand economic forecast:

