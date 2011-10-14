BANGKOK, Oct 14 Thai stocks are expected to fall on Friday because of the impact of flooding that could affect Bangkok from the weekend, plus weak Chinese trade data that raised concerns about the global economy.

On Thursday, Thailand's benchmark SET index fell 1.7 percent to 936.82 on selling in big caps, including PTT Pcl and Siam Cement Pcl .

Brokers sold shares for 1.8 billion baht ($58.4 million) but foreign investors bought shares for 3 billion baht ($97 million).

Chai Chirasevenupraphund, a strategist at Capital Nomura, saw support for the main index at 924 and 920, with resistance at 945 and 950.

"The market may weaken because of worries about the flooding. Investors are more likely to delay their investment," he said.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.5 percent by 0156 GMT on Friday.

(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap and Wirat Buranakanoktanasarn; Editing by Alan Raybould)