BANGKOK, Oct 17 Thai stocks may rise on Monday because of optimism about a solution to the euro zone debt crisis, but concern about the damage from severe flooding in Thailand could limit gains.

On Friday, the benchmark SET index climbed 2.03 percent to 955.81 on buying in big-cap energy and banking stocks.

Foreign investors bought shares worth a net 673 million baht ($21.9 million), stock exchange data showed.

Analysts saw resistance on the main index at 965, with support at 940.

"The market may rise in line with overseas stock markets, but by a smaller scale because of the flood problems at home," said Parin Kitchaotornpitak, senior analyst at broker KTB Securities (Thailand).

Asian shares rose on Monday and the euro held firm amid hopes that a crucial week for the euro zone crisis will see policymakers finally come up with a comprehensive plan to resolve the region's debt woes and recapitalise its banks.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan was up 1.6 percent by 0215 GMT on Monday.

Click for cumulative trading value for investor type. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0216 GMT ------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1224.58 1.74% 20.920 USD/JPY 77.22 0.16% 0.120 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.2764 -- 0.025 SPOT GOLD 1680.95 0.14% 2.420 US CRUDE CLc1 87.3 0.58% 0.500 DOW JONES 11644.49 1.45% 166.36 ASIA ADRS 119.13 0.78% 0.92 ------------------------------------------------------------- MARKET SUMMARY > Wall St racks up 2nd week of gains on Europe, Google > Oil gains 3 pct on Europe hopes, US sales data > FOREX-Euro holds near 1-mth high on Europe optimism > 30-year yields post best weekly gain in a year > PRECIOUS-Gold steady; euro zone moves eyed

STOCKS AND FACTORS TO WATCH:

- Bangchak Petroleum Pcl

The refiner shut down an oil storage facility in Bang Pa-in Ayutthaya on Sunday as a preventive measure as water may breach the floodwalls, said President Anusorn Sangnimnuan.

So far, Bangchak has closed 30 gas stations, losing about 200,000 litres of sales per day. - For the Thai press digest click on: - For Thailand's stock exchange news click on: - For Thailand corporate earnings: - For Thailand economic forecast:

ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS: Pan-Asia...... Japan....... S.Korea... S.E. Asia..... Hong Kong... Taiwan.... Australia/NZ.. India....... China.....

* OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street .. Gold ....... Currency.. Eurostocks... Oil ........ JP bonds... ADR Report ... LME metals. US bonds.. Stocks News US Stocks News Europe

* DIARIES & DATA: IPO diary & data Asia earnings diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Thailand diary Wall Street Week Ahead Eurostocks Week Ahead

* TOP NEWS:

For top Asian company news, double click on: U.S. company news European company news Forex news Global Economy news Technology news Telecoms news Media news Banking news Politics/General news Asia Macro data A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com

* LIVE PRICES & DATA: World Stocks <0#.INDEX> Currency rates Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei FTSE 100 Debt <0#USBMK=> Thai baht LME price overview ($1 = 30.780 baht) (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap and Kochakorn Boonlai; Editing by Alan Raybould)