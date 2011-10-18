BANGKOK, Oct 18 Thai stocks may fall on Tuesday,
weighed down by weak sentiment elsewhere in Asia due to fresh
doubts about an end to Europe's debt crisis, but investors may
selectively buy building material stocks because of rising
demand for rebuilding after flooding.
But investors might take profits in bank stocks as
they report earnings this week, with the outlook for loan demand
weakening as businesses have to halt operations due to flooding.
"We expect banks to report good results. But concerns that
their earnings will be weak in the coming fourth quarter due to
lower demand for loans will lead to quick profit-taking," said
Viwat Techapoonpol, a senior strategist at broker Tisco
Securities.
"Overall, the SET index may open lower following Asia and
U.S. stocks. It could rebound later if China's GDP is in line
with expectations and the rebuilding story after Thai floods
will help building material stocks," he said.
The Chinese data published at 0200 GMT showed annual growth
a little lower than expected in the third quarter at 9.1 percent
but growth from the second quarter beat forecasts at 2.3
percent.
Support on the benchmark SET index was seen at 960
and 955, with resistance at 975, Tisco's Viwat said.
On Monday, the index climbed 1.7 percent to 971.63 on
selective buying of big caps, including cement maker Siam Cement
Pcl , which is expected to gain from rising demand for
post-flood rebuilding work.
Foreign investors and domestic institutions bought shares
worth a net 2.4 billion baht ($78.4 million) and 1.5 billion
baht ($49 million) respectively, stock exchange data showed.
Asian stocks and commodities fell on Tuesday after Germany's
finance minister cautioned against hopes for a quick fix to
Europe's debt problem, reminding investors not to become too
optimistic about a rapid development to the two-year-old crisis.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan
was down 2.1 percent by 0151 GMT on Tuesday.
- KCE Electronics Pcl
The manufacturer expected to take 2-3 months to reinstate
plant facilities and repair machinery in order to resume
operations to normal capacity, the company told the stock
exchange.
