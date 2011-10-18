BANGKOK, Oct 18 Thai stocks may fall on Tuesday, weighed down by weak sentiment elsewhere in Asia due to fresh doubts about an end to Europe's debt crisis, but investors may selectively buy building material stocks because of rising demand for rebuilding after flooding.

But investors might take profits in bank stocks as they report earnings this week, with the outlook for loan demand weakening as businesses have to halt operations due to flooding.

"We expect banks to report good results. But concerns that their earnings will be weak in the coming fourth quarter due to lower demand for loans will lead to quick profit-taking," said Viwat Techapoonpol, a senior strategist at broker Tisco Securities.

"Overall, the SET index may open lower following Asia and U.S. stocks. It could rebound later if China's GDP is in line with expectations and the rebuilding story after Thai floods will help building material stocks," he said.

The Chinese data published at 0200 GMT showed annual growth a little lower than expected in the third quarter at 9.1 percent but growth from the second quarter beat forecasts at 2.3 percent.

Support on the benchmark SET index was seen at 960 and 955, with resistance at 975, Tisco's Viwat said.

On Monday, the index climbed 1.7 percent to 971.63 on selective buying of big caps, including cement maker Siam Cement Pcl , which is expected to gain from rising demand for post-flood rebuilding work.

Foreign investors and domestic institutions bought shares worth a net 2.4 billion baht ($78.4 million) and 1.5 billion baht ($49 million) respectively, stock exchange data showed.

Asian stocks and commodities fell on Tuesday after Germany's finance minister cautioned against hopes for a quick fix to Europe's debt problem, reminding investors not to become too optimistic about a rapid development to the two-year-old crisis.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan was down 2.1 percent by 0151 GMT on Tuesday.

STOCKS AND FACTORS TO WATCH:

- KCE Electronics Pcl

The manufacturer expected to take 2-3 months to reinstate plant facilities and repair machinery in order to resume operations to normal capacity, the company told the stock exchange.

