BANGKOK, Oct 19 Thai stocks are expected to rise on Wednesday, regaining some lost ground along with stocks elsewhere in Asia, but market players may cash in quick gains because of concern about the euro zone debt crisis and the impact of flooding at home.

On Tuesday, the benchmark SET index fell 1.9 percent to 952.75, after a rally over the previous week, with local brokers selling shares for a net 547 million baht ($4.1 million), stock exchange data showed.

Capital Nomura Securities strategist Chai Chiraseenupraphund expected profit-taking around the 960 resistance level, with support for the main index seen at 944 and 938.

"The market may be choppy. Overall, sentiment in Asia was positive but we expect a downward reaction to the severe flooding to counter any strong rise," he said.

Asian shares rose on Wednesday, but gains were capped by a cut to Spain's sovereign credit rating from Moody's Investors Service that kept risk appetite in check.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.79 percent by 0236 GMT on Wednesday.

STOCKS AND FACTORS TO WATCH:

- Cal-Comp Electronics (Thailand) Pcl

The electronic component maker told the exchange the damage to equipment and inventory at subsidiary Avaplas (Thailand) Ltd, located at Hi-Tech Industrial Estate hit by flooding, would be up to $3.5 million.

Its subsidiary's sales contribution to the company is less than 1 percent, it said.

- Siam Commercial Bank Pcl

Thailand's fourth-largest lender reported a 29 percent rise in quarterly net profit, boosted by strong loan growth and improved net interest margins.

