BANGKOK, Oct 20 Thai stocks are expected to fall on Thursday as fears grew of severe flooding in the capital, Bangkok, and hopes of progress in solving Europe's debt crisis faded.

On Wednesday, the benchmark SET index fell 1.5 percent to 938.19, led by banks because of the weak loan growth outlook due to flooding.

Domestic institutions and brokers sold shares for a net 1.08 billion baht ($35 million) and 556 million baht ($18 million) respectively, stock exchange data showed.

"The flooding will be a key issue for the Thai stock market today. On the external front, investors may stay on the sidelines ahead of an EU Summit on Oct. 23," broker Country Group said in a research note.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan was down 1.4 percent by 0225 GMT on Thursday.

- BIG C SUPERCENTER PCL

The hypermarket operator told the stock exchange it planned to raise funds by issuing up to 350 million shares in a rights issue.

