BANGKOK, Oct 21 Thai stocks may fall on Friday as growing fears about flooding in Bangkok could prompt investors to sell ahead of a three-day holiday weekend, especially with a big European summit due on Sunday to discuss the euro zone debt crisis.

The Thai market is closed on Monday and reopens on Tuesday.

On Thursday, the benchmark SET index finished down 3.1 percent at 909.10, the lowest in almost two weeks.

Banks dropped 4 percent as severe flooding in central manufacturing zones and the prospect of floods in Bangkok raised concern about an increases in bad loans.

Domestic institutions led net sellers to the tune of 2.4 billion baht ($77.7 million), stock exchange data showed.

Broker Country Group research expected the SET to move in a range of 880-920. "The market may be volatile ... Foreign markets are waiting for details from the Europe summit on Oct. 23. At home, markets are surrounded by concerns about flooding in Bangkok," it said in a research note.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.34 percent by 0212 GMT on Friday.

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1215.39 0.46% 5.510 USD/JPY 76.74 -0.12% -0.090 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.1906 -- 0.004 SPOT GOLD 1627.69 0.56% 9.090 US CRUDE CLc1 86.68 0.71% 0.610 DOW JONES 11541.78 0.32% 37.16 ASIA ADRS 115.82 -1.07% -1.25

STOCKS AND FACTORS TO WATCH:

- PTT Global Chemical Pcl

Shares in the firm start trading on Friday; it has been created by the merger of PTT Chemical Pcl and PTT Aromatics and Refining Pcl .

($1 = 30.890 baht) (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap)