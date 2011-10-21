BANGKOK, Oct 21 Thai stocks may fall on Friday
as growing fears about flooding in Bangkok could prompt
investors to sell ahead of a three-day holiday weekend,
especially with a big European summit due on Sunday to discuss
the euro zone debt crisis.
The Thai market is closed on Monday and reopens on Tuesday.
On Thursday, the benchmark SET index finished down
3.1 percent at 909.10, the lowest in almost two weeks.
Banks dropped 4 percent as severe flooding in
central manufacturing zones and the prospect of floods in
Bangkok raised concern about an increases in bad loans.
Domestic institutions led net sellers to the tune of 2.4
billion baht ($77.7 million), stock exchange data showed.
Broker Country Group research expected the SET to move in a
range of 880-920. "The market may be volatile ... Foreign
markets are waiting for details from the Europe summit on Oct.
23. At home, markets are surrounded by concerns about flooding
in Bangkok," it said in a research note.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan
was down 0.34 percent by 0212 GMT on Friday.
Click for cumulative trading value for
investor type.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0213 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1215.39 0.46% 5.510
USD/JPY 76.74 -0.12% -0.090
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.1906 -- 0.004
SPOT GOLD 1627.69 0.56% 9.090
US CRUDE CLc1 86.68 0.71% 0.610
DOW JONES 11541.78 0.32% 37.16
ASIA ADRS 115.82 -1.07% -1.25
-------------------------------------------------------------
(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap)