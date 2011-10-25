BANGKOK, Oct 25 Thai stocks were expected to rise on Tuesday, tracking foreign bourses that were supported by hopes of progress in Europe's debt crisis, but concern about severe flooding in Thailand would hold the market back, analysts said.

Thai stock and financial markets were closed on Monday for a national holiday. On Friday the SET index inched higher to finish at 916.34 due to buying in the petrochemical and energy sectors.

"Thai shares should rebound today as we expect foreign investors to continue to buy. However, concern about the flood could still weigh on the market and encourage players to take profit during the day," said Parin Kitchaotornpitak, senior analyst at broker Far East Securities.

Parin pegged support for the main Thai index at 910, while resistance was seen at 930 and 935.

On Friday, foreign investors bought Thai shares worth a net 1.15 billion baht ($37 million), up from 125 million baht on Thursday.

European leaders worked towards a deal over the weekend on bank recapitalisation and France and Germany were reported to be close to an agreement on how to use the euro zone rescue fund to avoid contagion in the bond market.

But final decisions were deferred until a second summit on Wednesday and sharp differences remain over the size of losses private holders of Greek government bonds will have to accept.

