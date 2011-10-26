BANGKOK, Oct 26 Thai stocks were expected to fall on Wednesday, hurt to some extent by flooding in Thailand but more influenced by worries about the European debt crisis and its effect on the global economy.

Though European Union leaders still planned to hold a summit on Wednesday, disagreements remained over how to tackle the crisis. .

On Tuesday, Bangkok's SET index ended 2.86 percent higher to settle at 942.55 as investors continued to buy shares in banks and petrochemical sectors.

Foreign investors bought shares worth a net 5.9 billion baht ($191 million).

"Yes, we can see that foreign investors keep on buying but we don't know how long that will last. A major concern in the market today is the EU debt crisis," Therdsak Taveeteeratham, senior analyst at broker Asia Plus Securities, said.

Therdsak pegged support for the main Thai index at 935 while resistance was seen at 950.

U.S. stocks fell on Tuesday on doubts European leaders can agree on a plan to end the crisis.

