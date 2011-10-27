BANGKOK, Oct 27 Thai stocks were expected to be trapped in a narrow range on Thursday as investors assessed efforts to tackle Europe's debt problems and monitored flooding that looks set to swamp Bangkok.

The government has called a special holiday from Thursday until Monday to allow people to leave Bangkok but financial markets remain open.

On Wednesday, the SET index fell 0.41 percent to finish at 938.68 as investors sold shares in banks.

Foreign investors still bought Thai shares worth a net 1.05 billion baht ($34 million) on Wednesday, after 5.9 billion baht on Tuesday.

"Good news about Europe's debt should lend support to the Thai market today. However, Bangkok's flooding crisis still weighs on the market and could encourage players to take profits to avoid risk," said Parin Kitchaotornpitak, a senior analyst at broker KTB Securities (Thailand).

Parin pegged support for the main index at 930, while resistance was seen at 945 and 950.

