BANGKOK, Oct 28 Thai stocks were expected to rise further on Friday after a surge in global markets because of progress in Europe's debt crisis, with the impact of devastating floods at home put to one side for the moment.

On Thursday, the SET index rose 2.29 percent to 960.17, supported by the return of buyers to energy and bank stocks. Foreign investors bought shares worth a net $39.2 million.

"Foreign investors may continue to buy as sentiment improves after the EU got its debt agreement. However, the flood crisis here in Thailand could limit the rises," said Charoen Iampathanatham at broker KT Seamico Securities.

Charoen pegged support for the main index at 950, while resistance was seen at 973 and 991.

